Steelers seeing brand new Big Ben at training camp:

Ben Roethlisberger, PittsburghSteelers (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback is a new guy at training camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers remained in playoff contention in the last week of the 2019 season regardless of rotating in between Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges at beginning quarterback. Head coach Mike Tomlin remained in that quandary due to Ben Roethlisberger suffering a season-ending right elbow injury. Who understands, possibly the Steelers would’ve made the playoffs if “Big Ben” stayed healthy.

With Steelers training camp starting, numerous gamers on the group observed that Roethlisberger is “lighter” and “happier” entering his 17 th season in the NFL.

“He seems kind of lighter, a positive attitude, happier,” DeCastro stated in a teleconference on Monday, via Jim Wexell of Steel City Insider “I believe the most significant thing with Ben, it’s not simply that he’s a skilled gamer, it’s what he provides for individuals around him. He has the capability to make you play much better, forces you to play much better since he anticipates it. It’s comparable to Pouncey in such a way because excellent leaders aren’t simply excellent gamers. You need to have that capability, however they require your finest when you’re out there. You contact line. That’s a real leader. He has that existence in the huddle …