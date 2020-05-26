Steelers’ Mike Tomlin agrees changes need to be made to Rooney Rule

EX-BENGALS COACH MARVIN LEWIS SLAMS NFL’S TABLED ENHANCED-DIVERSITY PLAN: ‘IT WAS LIKE HAVING JIM CROW LAWS’

“We’ve always taken it from the approach of, punitive if you don’t interview minority candidates or things of that nature,” Tomlin mentioned. “I just like the different approach in terms of spinning it 180 and talking about maybe incentivizing those that develop the talent and those that hire the talent.”

Tomlin mentioned, nonetheless, he didn’t agree with what was reportedly being proposed. According to a number of stories, groups would obtain draft picks for hiring minority candidates as head coaches and basic managers. Those reported changes have been tabled.

“We’re making some adjustments because we’re acknowledging right now that the system is broken, that minorities are not getting enough opportunity,” Tomlin mentioned. “And we’re trying to just figure out how to stimulate that. … I agree it’s debatable about the value placed on the incentivized plan, but I just generally like the discussion.”

Tomlin is one in all 4 minority head coaches within the NFL.

The NFL introduced final week changes to the Rooney Rule — minus the incentives.

According to an unique report by the NFL Network, groups will be anticipated to interview a minimum of two minority candidates not related to their very own workforce for a possible head teaching emptiness.

Also, one minority candidate will need to be interviewed for coordinator positions, in addition to high-ranking positions within the entrance workplace, together with the overall supervisor position.