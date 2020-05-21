Steelers’ James Conner on playing during coronavirus pandemic as cancer survivor: ‘Nothing I’m concerned about’

THIS DYNAMIC PLAYER IS THE SAINTS’ ‘GUY’ AFTER DREW BREES, NFL INSIDER SAYS

“Honestly, it truly doesn’t,” Conner informed ESPN’s Adam Schefter in a podcast interview when requested if the virus has heightened his considerations.

“I am so far removed from [cancer treatments] — I am going on four years now — so just talking with my doctor, I have great relationship with him, Dr. [Stanley] Marks, he said, ‘You don’t have anything to worry about as far your immune system or any of that.’ I am far removed, and our bodies are constantly healing and changing. So I have no concerns with that,” Conner said.

While he’s nonetheless following commonplace social-distancing pointers identical to everybody else, Conner stated “as far as my health history, there’s nothing I’m concerned about.”

He clarified that whereas he understands the measures the medical neighborhood is advising at-risk gamers to stick to, these are day-to-day issues that he’s lengthy been uncovered to in his NFL profession.

“I’ve been playing football and having everyone together in that atmosphere, our bodies get immune to it. We’re going to keep it safe,” stated Conner, who was drafted by the Steelers in 2017.

“Honestly, I don’t want to downplay (precautions being taken) and have people think I don’t think it’s an issue or anything. I just believe we’re just going to keep doing what we’re doing and think that our bodies are meant to go through things and overcome it and just get immune to things such as that.”