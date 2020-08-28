Steelers have left themselves vulnerable at quarterback

Ben Roethlisberger’s injury sank the Steelers in 2019. Incredibly, the group’s front workplace not did anything to reinforce their quarterback choices for 2020.

The Steelers front workplace does an excellent task of offering Mike Tomlin and his training personnel enough skill to be genuine Super Bowl competitors nearly every season. That does not imply GM Kevin Colbert and his group are above reproach. Their handling of the group’s quarterback space heading into the 2020 season should have severe criticism.

Pittsburgh discovered first-hand simply how difficult winning in the NFL can be when your starting quarterback decreases to injury last season. Ben Roethlisberger just handled to play 2 video games prior to aninjury to his throwing elbow caused him to land on Injured Reserve To state that the Steelers offense missed out on Big Ben would be an understatement.

The mix of Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges integrated to begin the group’s staying 14 video gamesat quarterback Neither gamer showed to be from another location efficient in leading the Steelers offense to anything looking like efficiency.

Rudolph in some way handled to publish a respectable record of 5-3 in his 8 video games as a starter in spite of his bad play at the video game’s crucial position. He tossed 9 interceptions versus simply 13 goals and just balanced 6.2 backyards per passing …