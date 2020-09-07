Steelers cut Devlin ‘Duck’ Hodges, sign Josh Dobbs

Josh Dobbs is going back to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Devlin Hodges is out

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ depth chart at quarterback is all but finalized at the top, as Ben Roethlisberger is expected to start with 2018 third-round pick Mason Rudolph backing him up. Mike Tomlin decided to shake up the back end, however, parting ways with a 2019 fan favorite.

The Steelers released 2019 undrafted free agent Devlin Hodges, who became knows as “Duck” during his rookie season. In a corresponding move, Pittsburgh added Josh Dobbs, a former Steeler who spent last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Steelers are releasing QB Duck Hodges to make room for QB Josh Dobbs, per league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 6, 2020

The Steelers had no use for Devlin Hodges after bringing back Dobbs.

After being drafted with a fourth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Dobbs completed six of his 12 passes over three years as a Steeler. The Jaguars traded a fifth-round pick to Pittsburgh in exchange for Dobbs to serve as Gardner Minshew’s backup after Nick…