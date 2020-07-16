Steelcase Series 1 Work Office chair, Tangerine



Price: $400.35

(as of Jul 16,2020 23:45:42 UTC – Details)



Steelcase Series 1 makes high-quality seating attainable for everyone, everywhere. It delivers performance, style, and choice unprecedented in its Class of seating.

The Series 1 backrest boasts integrated LiveBack technology. Interdependent flexors bend and move with the user to support the spine throughout the day.

Soft curved Arm caps maintain forearm support and remain comfortable whether sitting upright or reclined.

4D adjustable arms allow for easy pivots as well as personalized Height, width and Depth settings.

Designed with a lightweight, slim profile for today’s smaller office footprint