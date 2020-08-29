Steelcase Leap Task Chair: Black Base – 4D Adjustable Arms – No Headrest – Standard Carpet Casters (Renewed)



Steelcase’s #1 best-selling, ergonomic office chair featuring patented technology in the seat and back proven to increase productivity

Leap’s LiveBack changes shape to mimic the movement of the spine and supports your body as you move

4-way adjustable arms move in height, width, depth and pivot to better support the neck and shoulders

Natural Glide System technology enables you to comfortably recline while keeping your body aligned with your work so as not to strain your eyes, neck, or arms

Weight tested and warranted up to 300 lbs. with no loss of performance