Steelcase Leap Fabric Chair, Black,



Price: $880.60

(as of Jul 16,2020 14:53:35 UTC – Details)



Leap is a highly ergonomic chair that adjusts to fit your body, so you don’t have to adjust your body to fit the chair. Thanks to its LiveBack technology, the Leap chair back changes shape to mimic and support the movement of your spine. And with its simple and intuitive adjustments, it’s easy to adjust your Leap chair to fit you comfortably for the entire day. Steelcase Leap chair complete features are pneumatic seat-height adjustment, variable back stop, height-width-pivot-depth adjustable arms, black plastic frame, shell, base, arms, adjustable lumbar support, hard casters, fabric, open box refurb.

Liveback – mimics the natural spine shape throughout the workday. the leap chair’s back changes its shape to conform to yours so you can work comfortably and stay comfortable longer.

Natural glide system. recline and the seat glides forward enabiling you to recline and still stay visually oriented and reach your work. this encourages more varied postures, which means less static load on the spine.

Cradle to Cradle Certification – Silver. Leap is up 98-percent recyclable by weight, depending on the options selected, and made of up to 30-percent recycled content.

Scs indoor advantage certified. helps identify low-emitting products

Steelcase’s no1 selling ergonomic chair

LiveBack – changes shape to mimic and support the movement of the spine