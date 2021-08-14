Steel stocks hit record highs, Wall Street responds to COVID, Pfizer stock smashes 22-year record

Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre report the latest financial stock news of the day.
Home Stock Market News Steel stocks hit record highs, Wall Street responds to COVID, Pfizer stock...
ByHanna Shardi
Infrastructure package unlikely to ‘move the needle’ on investor sentiment: Strategist
Brian Jacobsen, Wells Fargo Asset Management Multi-Asset Strategist, joins Yahoo Finance's Kristin Myers to discuss the outlook on the market amid the Senate’s passing...
Shutterfly CEO: Spoonflower acquisition: ‘democratizes’ the ability for everyone to be a creator
Shutterfly CEO Hilary Schneider, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the Shutterfly’s acquisition of Spoonflower for $225M, expanding home decor offerings, and outlook on inflation.
Job openings continue to explode: Morning Brief
Myles Udland reports on Tuesday’s Morning Brief, which details the record rise in job openings in America and how the country is still struggling...
Cloudflare is Yahoo Finance Plus’ investment idea of the day
Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre explains why Cloudflare is Yahoo Finance Plus's investment idea of the day.
Women are being eclipsed when it comes to retirement savings, underscoring the gender wage...
Yahoo Finance's Stephanie Asymkos reports on women finding it difficult to save as much as men for retirement and the far-reaching implications.