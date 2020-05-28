Steel production has plunged by 13.6% in wake of coronavirus pandemic | NWI Steel

× Help assist our COVID-19 protection We’re offering entry to COVID-19 articles at no cost. Please assist assist our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.















Steel production has plummeted by 13.6% for the 12 months, whereas metal capability utilization is down greater than 28 proportion factors as in comparison with the identical time final 12 months.

Great Lakes metal production ticked up by 1,000 tons on the week that ended May 16, in response to the American Iron and Steel Institute. Steel mills in the Great Lakes area, clustered primarily in Northwest Indiana, made 399,000 tons of steel, up from 398,000 tons the earlier week.

Overall, home metal mills in the United States made 1.18 million tons of metal that week, down 1.2% from 1.2 million tons the earlier week.

Steel demand began plummeting in mid-March when automakers like Ford, General Motors and Honda, some of the biggest shoppers of North American metal, briefly ceased production to restrict the unfold of COVID-19, forcing Northwest Indiana metal mills to indefinitely idle blast furnaces. Last week, auto vegetation throughout the nation began resuming operations with new security precautions however not with out hiccups: The Chicago Assembly Plant in Hegewisch needed to shut twice in two days after employees turned up sick.

So far this 12 months, home metal mills in the United States have made 32.04 million tons of metal, an 13.6% lower in comparison with the 37 million tons made throughout the identical interval in 2019.