Steel Bull to be supplemented for Phoenix Stakes | Racing News

Michael O’Callaghan’s excellent Molecomb Stakes winner Steel Bull will be supplemented for the Keeneland Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh on Sunday.

It will be a very first run over 6 furlongs for the quick colt, who has actually won both his races to date in excellent style.

Steel Bull conquered a challenging passage at Goodwood to win in great design, and O’Callaghan hopes he is the horse he can make his advancement with at the greatest level.

“I’ll see how he is, but all going well he’ll be supplemented for the Phoenix Stakes,” stated O’Callaghan

“He’s come out of Goodwood extremely well. He had a number of simple days when he got house, however he was bouncing once again rather rapidly. He’s a horse with a terrific constitution and he’s a terrific ‘grubber’.

“We’ll be stepping up to 6 furlongs, however offered he unwinds so well in his races and settles, I can’t see him having any issues at the journey.

“When he won his maiden at Naas I had the Phoenix in my head straight away as he ran through the line strongly that day.”

The Clodovil colt was ridden at Goodwood by Colin Keane – who rode Siskin to win the Phoenix 12 months earlier and advised a fracture at the Group One.

“Winning the Molecomb threw a little spanner in the works as he showed such raw speed, quickening up through the gap,” stated O’Callaghan

“When I spoke …