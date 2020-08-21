Stealthy thieves broke into a Japanese ninja museum and stole a million yen

The Iga- ryu Ninja Museum, situated in Iga city in Mie Prefecture, is devoted to the history and practices ofninja It informed authorities after an alarm went off in the early hours of Monday early morning.

At the time, there were no personnel at the museum, which is a popular traveler website. When the authorities got here, they discovered the museum entryway had actually been required open, and the safe including the cash was missing out on.

The safe, which weighed about 150 kgs (330 pounds), held admission charges from more than 1,000 visitors, according to the museum.

“It was a three-minute job,” stated an authorities at the museum, who asked for privacy for personal privacy factors. “It was planned, they must have scoped us out and singled us out.”

Part of the museum’s appeal is that it’s tucked inside a forest– however this likewise makes it a much better target for thieves, as it’s mostly concealed from view once night falls. The museum’s security electronic cameras revealed a automobile bring up to the structure on the night of the burglary, and a male climbing up out of the guest seat. He strolled towards the electronic camera, and slanted it down so it just shot the ground for the remainder of the night. The authorities included that the break-in had actually happened simply as visitors were starting to go back to the museum over the summertime vacations. “There’s a second wave of the ( coronavirus ) now, but people were just getting more comfortable with all the corona precautions we were taking. This is really terrible,” he stated. Known for their secrecy and high levels of ability, …

