STC Yemen official hails Israel-UAE normalisation deal – Middle East Monitor

Deputy Chairman of the Southern Transitional Council (STC) in Yemen Hani Bin Buraik on Thursday hailed the Israel-United Arab Emirates (UAE) normalisation deal, Yemen Shabab News site reported.

Bin Buraik explained the deal as a “courageous decision taken by a wise leader,” describing UAE Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed.

“The deal laid down a roadmap towards common cooperation between Israel and the UAE to reach a full mutual relationship,” Bin Buraik published onTwitter He likewise communicated that:

This deal will serve the two-state option, assist the Palestinian individuals and stop trading with the Palestinian cause.

Meanwhile, the Yemeni federal government repeated its position towards the Palestinian concern and the Palestinians rights. Yemeni Foreign Minister Mohammed Al-Hadrami revealed: “Our stance is clear and will remain unchanged regarding the Palestinian cause which is the creation of the Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.”

