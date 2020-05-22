Staying On Lockdown For Too Long Would Cause ‘Irreparable Damage’

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the advisor who helped direct the federal government’s coronavirus lockdown, mentioned that preserving lockdown for too lengthy would trigger “irreparable damage.”

Fauci: “We Can’t Stay Locked Down For Such A Considerable Period Of Time”

In an interview on CNBC, Dr Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, mentioned that “depending upon the dynamics of the infection of a particular state,” the nation ought to “in a cautious way,” begin re-opening.

“We can’t stay locked down for such a considerable period of time that you might do irreparable damage and have unintended consequences, including consequences for health,” Fauci continued.

Fauci mentioned that he’s “enthusiastic about reopening” the nation, and that he thinks that “we can do it in pace that would be reasonable and would get us back as a society from a morale standpoint as well as the economy.”

“I don’t want people to think that any of us feel that staying locked down for prolonged period of time is the way to go,” Fauci added. “We had to do that when we had the explosion of cases, but now is the time depending upon where you are and what your situation is, to look at reopening the economy, reopening the country to try to get back to some degree of normal,” he continued, saying that he’s completely in favour “of that if it’s done in the proper way in the appropriate setting.”

Flip-Flopping From The Doctor!

Yet merely last week, Fauci advised members of Congress that if the nation began re-opening now “too early,” then the results could be extra “suffering and death,” and states that have been “on the road to try to get back to an economic recovery” could be shunted off of it.

“It would almost turn the clock back rather than going forward. That is my major concern,” he advised the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions.

It sounds very handy in my eyes that as quickly as we’ve seen states re-open with out the damaging penalties that Fauci has beforehand been preaching, that he instantly flips round and talks concerning the risks of sustaining the lockdown! This flip-flopping fully contradicts his earlier rhetoric – if he had taken a extra average stance from the start, he wouldn’t be dealing with this criticism now.