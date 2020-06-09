‘Stay Strong, Evil Forces Are Targeting You’

Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano wrote a letter to President Donald Trump, warning him that the most recent crises rocking the United States are a part of an everlasting religious wrestle between the forces of excellent and evil. Citing President Trump’s robust pro-life stance as an indication of “good,” Archbishop Vigano wrote the prophetic and highly effective letter to president, encouraging him to “keep the faith.”

Part of Archbishop Vigano’s letter reads: “For the first time, the United States has in you a President who courageously defends the right to life, who is not ashamed to denounce the persecution of Christians throughout the world, who speaks of Jesus Christ and the right of citizens to freedom of worship. Your participation in the March for Life, and more recently your proclamation of the month of April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month, are actions that confirm which side you wish to fight on.”

Vigano defined inside the letter that he believes “both of us are on the same side in this battle, albeit with different weapons,” as he set his websites on the liberal media for disparaging the president’s go to final week to a D.C. shrine honoring Pope John Paul II. “For this reason, I believe that the attack to which you were subjected after your visit to the National Shrine of Saint John Paul II is part of the orchestrated media narrative which seeks not to fight racism and bring social order, but to aggravate dispositions; not to bring justice, but to legitimize violence and crime; not to serve the truth, but to favor one political faction,” the Archbishop declared. You can learn the total letter right here:

Washington Archbishop Wilton Gregory, the nation’s highest-ranking African American Bishop, had condemned President Trump’s go to to the shrine final week. Gregory issued an announcement the day after the go to, studying, “I find it baffling and reprehensible that any Catholic facility would allow itself to be so egregiously misused and manipulated in a fashion that violates our religious principles, which call us to defend the rights of all people, even those with whom we might disagree.”

The assertion launched by Archbishop Gregory was heralded by the media. Conspicuously, the mainstream media has barely lined the supportive letter written by Archbishop Vigano in help of our president. This is a superb reminder of the true battle we face. It actually is “good vs evil,” and we’re really coping with an epic religious battle on this nation. We can’t hand over and throw within the towel—there may be far an excessive amount of at stake.

