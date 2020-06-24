Statues toppled and state senator in an ambulance after overnight protests in Madison, Wisconsin

Devonere Johnson, a Black man, was arrested Tuesday after he was seen on video carrying a bat and getting around inside and outside of a restaurant while speaking right into a bullhorn, police said in an incident report. He escaped the squad car before being tackled, the report said.
He has been tentatively charged with disorderly conduct while armed, resisting arrest and attempted escape.
A group tore down the statue of Col. Hans Christian Heg and threw it into Lake Monona, the station reported. Heg was a Norwegian migrant who fought for the Union in the Civil War, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society.
The group also pulled down the Forward statue beyond your State Capitol — that the Wisconsin Historical Society said symbolizes devotion and progress, WKOW said.
Democratic state Senator Tim Carpenter of Milwaukee was present for the overnight protests and said he was assaulted after taking a picture, the station reported.
WKOW said its crew called 911 to get him an ambulance.
“I don’t know what happened … all I did was stop and take a picture … and the next thing I’m getting five-six punches, getting kicked in the head,” Carpenter told a reporter of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in an interview following the assault.
CNN has reached out to Carpenter and the Madison Police Department concerning the incident.