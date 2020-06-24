Statues toppled and state senator in an ambulance after overnight protests in Madison, Wisconsin

Devonere Johnson, a Black man, was arrested Tuesday after he was seen on video carrying a bat and getting around inside and outside of a restaurant while speaking right into a bullhorn, police said in an incident report. He escaped the squad car before being tackled, the report said.

He has been tentatively charged with disorderly conduct while armed, resisting arrest and attempted escape.

On Tuesday, people marched around downtown Madison frustrated after Johnson’s arrest, according to CNN affiliate WKOW

Protests have swept across the country because the death of George Floyd in police custody, some resulting in Confederate statues being torn down by cities and protesters alike. But boiled over frustrations in Madison led to the toppling of monuments unrelated to the Confederacy.