Statue to tennis star Arthur Ashe to stay put in Richmond

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But after somebody painted “White Lives Matter” on Ashe’s statue, city officials considered a request from Ashe’s family to temporarily take away the statue to protect it. Ashe’s nephew said Friday that the statue isn’t going anywhere.

“It’s not going to be taken down,” David Harris Jr. said.

Harris said that he contacted Mayor Levar Stoney’s office last month about taking down the statue until the civil unrest in Richmond calmed down.

Harris said the request was a “contingency plan” only during the height of the protests within the May 25 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, when there were very nearly nightly clashes between police and protesters, and the Ashe family worried that the statue would be damaged or somebody would decide to try to topple it.

“We were just considering it at the height of the protesting to ensure that if any credible threats came through Mayor Stoney had the leeway to do it with no any pushback from us if that he felt the requirement to go down,” Harris said.

Stoney’s spokesman, Jim Nolan, said Friday that the mayor is “going to listen to the family” and not take away the statue.

On July 1, Stoney ordered the immediate removal of all city-owned Confederate statues in Richmond, a onetime capital of the Confederacy. Stoney invoked his emergency powers, citing the ongoing civil unrest and concerns that protesters would get hurt should they tried to pull down the enormous statues themselves.

The only Confederate statue that remains on Monument Avenue is a memorial to Gen. Robert E. Lee found on state property. Gov. Ralph Northam ordered that statue’s removal last month, however it has been at least temporarily blocked by way of a lawsuit.

Harris said he believes his uncle’s statue “stands for everything the people are working for right now.”

Ashe, a Richmond indigenous, was denied access to tennis courts as a kid because of segregation. He continued to get to be the first Black player selected to the U.S. Davis Cup team and was the sole Black man to ever win the singles title at the U.S. Open, Wimbledon and the Australian Open. He was also famous for his work to promote education and civil rights, to oppose apartheid in South Africa and to raise awareness about AIDS, the disease that eventually killed him in 1993.

Ashe’s statue was erected in 1996, but only after rancorous debate.

“If we’re going to put up a statue of somebody, let’s put up a statue of somebody that stands for equality, that stands for education, all the things that my uncle held true,” Harris said.