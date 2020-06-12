Statue of British naval captain John Hamilton taken down in New Zealand – video | World news

A statue of a British naval captain has been removed by the city council in Hamilton, New Zealand, following a Māori elder threatened to take it down by force. The statue of Capt John Hamilton, after whom the city in the central North Island is named, was gifted to the city with a local company in 2013. The removal of the statue comes amid wider discussions concerning the future of New Zealand’s colonial statues

