Statue of 17th century slave trader Edward Colston pulled down by Bristol protesters 

Colston’s likeness had been the topic of an 11,000-strong petition to have it eliminated.

Protestor John McAllister, 71, tore down black bin baggage used to cover the statue to denounce it in entrance of fellow protesters, earlier than a rope was tied round it and used to tug it down.

Mr McAllister stated: “It says ‘erected by the residents of Bristol, as a memorial to at least one of essentially the most virtuous and sensible sons of this metropolis’.

“The man was a slave trader. He was generous to Bristol but it was off the back of slavery and it’s absolutely despicable. It’s an insult to the people of Bristol.”

Edward Colston was concerned within the Royal African Company, a buying and selling firm that was engaged within the slave commerce within the 17th century.

The firm is assumed to have transported round 84,000 African males, girls and kids within the time Colston was concerned.

Around 19,000 died on their journey to the Caribbean and the Americas.