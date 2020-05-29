Station torched as police across US vent outrage at Minneapolis ‘murder’ of George Floyd by officer

“There is no need to see more video,” Chattanooga, Tennessee, Police Chief David Roddy tweeted on Wednesday of the footage of Mr Floyd. “There is no need to wait to see how ‘it plays out’. There is no need to put a knee on someone’s neck for nine minutes. There is a need to do something. If you wear a badge and you don’t have an issue with this … turn it in.”

The response from some legislation enforcement stands in stark distinction to their muted response or help for police after different in-custody fatalities. Sheriffs and police chiefs have strongly criticised the Minneapolis officer on social media and praised the town’s police chief for his fast dismissal of 4 officers at the scene. Some even referred to as for them to be criminally charged.

“I am deeply disturbed by the video of Mr Floyd being murdered in the street with other officers there letting it go on,” Polk County, Georgia, Sheriff Johnny Moats wrote on Facebook. “I can assure everyone, me or any of my deputies will never treat anyone like that as long as I’m Sheriff. This kind of brutality is terrible and it needs to stop. All officers involved need to be arrested and charged immediately. Praying for the family.”

Typically, police name for endurance and calm within the wake of a use of power. They are reluctant to weigh in on episodes involving one other company, usually citing ongoing investigations or due course of.

“Not going hide behind ‘not being there’,” tweeted San Jose Police, California, Chief Eddie Garcia. “I’d be one of the first to condemn anyone had I seen similar happen to one of my brother/sister officers. What I saw happen to George Floyd disturbed me and is not consistent with the goal of our mission. The act of one, impacts us all.”

But Gloria Browne-Marshall, a civil rights lawyer and professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice, stated she would not be a “cheerleader” for a “handful” of chiefs who harshly decried the officers’ behaviour.

“Any minute progress is seen as miraculous because so little has been done for so long,” she stated. “It’s nothing close to progress or what outrage would be taking place if it was a white man as the victim of this assault.”

Melina Abdullah, co-founder of Black Lives Matter in Los Angeles, stated she wasn’t “particularly moved” by the comparatively few police who voiced outrage.

Ms Abdullah stated the three different officers who witnessed Officer Chauvin’s actions and didn’t intervene contributed to a long-standing system of police racism and oppression in opposition to folks of color.

“We’ve got to remember that it was not just Officer Chauvin who was sitting on George Floyd’s neck,” she stated.

Ms Abdullah and lots of of others protested what she referred to as Mr Floyd’s lynching on Wednesday night time. Some blocked lanes of a freeway and shattered home windows of California Highway Patrol cruisers.

Minneapolis is bracing for extra violence after days of civil unrest, with burned buildings, looted shops and indignant graffiti demanding justice. The governor on Thursday referred to as within the National Guard.

The heads of the Los Angeles and Chicago departments – each of which have been rocked earlier than by police brutality scandals – addressed Mr Floyd’s loss of life and its potential impact on race relations between legislation enforcement and communities of color.

Even the New York Police Department weighed in. Eric Garner died within the metropolis in 2014 after he was positioned in a chokehold by police and uttered the identical phrases Mr Floyd did: “I can’t breathe.”

It took metropolis officers 5 years to fireside the officer, and no prison or federal costs have been introduced.

“What we saw in Minnesota was deeply disturbing. It was wrong,” NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea wrote on Thursday. “We must take a stand and address it. We must come together, condemn these actions and reinforce who we are as members of the NYPD. This is not acceptable anywhere.”

Before he was commissioner, he spearheaded the NYPD’s shift to group policing that moved away from a extra confrontational type favoured by different commissioners after Mr Garner’s loss of life.

Harris County, Texas, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, who additionally spoke out on-line, instructed The Associated Press that legislation enforcement companies preserve promising reforms within the wake of fatalities, however they’re “not delivering it on a consistent basis”.

“When bad things happen in our profession, we need to be able to call it like it is,” he stated. “We keep thinking that the last one will be the last one, and then another one surfaces.”