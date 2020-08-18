States to sue Trump administration over postal changes amid voting fears By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters USPS badge is visualized throughout a press conference about the postal service in New York City



By Karen Freifeld

(Reuters) – Several Democratic state attorney generals of the United States stated on Tuesday they will sue President Donald Trump’s administration in a quote to block Postal Service changes that might impact mail-in voting in the November U.S. governmental election.

A claim led by Washington state will argue that the Postal Service, headed by a Trump ally, executed the changes unlawfully and without following treatments needed by federal law.

“We will ask the court to block these destructive new policies and fully and immediately restore the postal service, so that Americans can cast their ballots with confidence this November and know their votes will be counted,” Connecticut Attorney General William Tong stated.

Attorneys basic from Washington state, Pennsylvania and Connecticut prepared teleconference on Tuesday to talk about the legal obstacle. New York’s chief law officer stated she would quickly be taking legal action against the administration too.

“The integrity of our elections is fundamental to our nation’s democracy and we won’t allow anyone to undermine them, not even the president of the United States,” New York chief law officer …