States are warning people about suspicious packages of seeds that appear to be from China

Several states are providing cautions after citizens throughout the country have actually reported getting unsolicited packages that appear to have actually come fromChina The packages usually have Chinese characters on the label and include a sealed package of unidentified seeds that some state farming departments state might be intrusive plant types.

“Invasive species wreak havoc on the environment, displace or destroy native plants and insects and severely damage crops,” the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services stated in a press release on July24

“Taking steps to prevent their introduction is the most effective method of reducing both the risk of invasive species infestations and the cost to control and mitigate those infestations.”

It’s uncertain who precisely is sending out these packages, why they’re being dispersed and whether the seeds are in fact damaging. The department asked that anybody who has actually gotten this type of bundle in the mail contact the Office of Plant Industry Services.