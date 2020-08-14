States are calling racism a public health crisis. Here’s what that means

Now as neighborhoods contact their leaders to resolve systemic racism, more governments are thinking about similar declarations.

“What we’re hoping will happen is that by thinking of this through a public health lens, it will help people recognize that racism actually hurts people — it impacts their health in a negative way,” Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association, informed CNN. “Then we’re hoping that once people recognize that and they take the next step, they will begin to do things to unravel that.”

Here’s what it means to deal with racism as a public health crisis, and why authorities think it’s needed.

How racism and health are connected

When health specialists discuss racism as a public health concern, they are describing the methods that racism impacts where individuals live, where they go to school, the quality of the air they breathe, their earnings and wealth, their access to food and health care and more.

“How does that relate to public health? Because you are where you live,” Jeffrey Sánchez, a public health advocate and previous Massachusetts state agent, informed CNN.
Racism assists discuss why Black and brown clients experience worse health outcomes than their White equivalents in almost every classification, even as they move up the socioeconomic ladder.
Black ladies are nearly four times as most likely to pass away of pregnancy-related causes than White ladies. Black males are more than twice as likely to be eliminated by cops as White males. Black …

