States are calling racism a public health crisis. Here’s what that means

Racism

“What we’re hoping will happen is that by thinking of this through a public health lens, it will help people recognize that racism actually hurts people — it impacts their health in a negative way,” Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association, informed CNN. “Then we’re hoping that once people recognize that and they take the next step, they will begin to do things to unravel that.”

Here’s what it means to deal with racism as a public health crisis, and why authorities think it’s needed.

How racism and health are connected

When health specialists discuss racism as a public health concern, they are describing the methods that racism impacts where individuals live, where they go to school, the quality of the air they breathe, their earnings and wealth, their access to food and health care and more.