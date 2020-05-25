Staten Island Shoppers Chase Woman Out of Store for Not Wearing Mask



To masks or to not masks — Staten Island buyers are past debating that situation … as a substitute they’re simply shouting rule-breakers proper out of shops.

It was straight-up mob justice when a girl went procuring for groceries this weekend with out carrying a face masking. You can see within the video, she tried to face her floor. Tried.

Eventually, a handful of her very loud fellow buyers — who have been carrying masks — let the lady know what time it was … time to get the hell outta the shop.

No Karens wanted right here to name cops, trigger you possibly can inform … Staten Island does not play. For the document, NY Gov. Cuomo ordered face masks to be worn in public all over the place the place social distancing just isn’t potential. That consists of shops, public transportation and even busy sidewalks. Makes sense as NY state was the epicenter of COVID-19 … with greater than 23,000 deaths.

As the Governor put it, “How can you not wear a mask when you’re going to come close to a person?”