State troopers help deliver baby girl in Tampa

Posted at 11:51 PM, Jun 05, 2020
and final up to date 2020-06-06 17:31:47-04
TAMPA, Fla. — A gaggle of Florida Highway Patrol troopers are being credited for his or her heroic actions after they helped deliver a baby girl.
State troopers responded to a name in downtown Tampa on Friday afternoon as a mother was about to welcome the baby into the world.
FHP defined on social media that state troopers shielded the automotive with raincoats and gave the household a particular escort whereas they had been taken to the hospital.
While officers didn’t share the baby girl’s title, we congratulate the household on a day they will always remember!
