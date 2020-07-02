State Symphony Orchestra to perform Sergei Rachmaninoff’s piano concerto No. 3 online – Panorama

Armenian State Symphony Orchestra continues online performances, the Orchestra reported on its Facebook page. On July 2, at 19:00 the Orchestra invites the audience to join the online concert and enjoy Sergei Rachmaninoff’s piano concerto No.3 performed by acclaimed pianist Alexander Romanovsky and the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra.

The concert will be light emitting diode by Artistic Director and Principal Conductor of the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra, the source said.

It is noted that the special guests of the concert are the participants of DasA educational-cultural project. Ahead of the concert DasA online meets g took place, where the musicians of the Symphony Orchestra presented the line and works of Rachmaninoff. The online meeting can be watched at rb.gy/sgu8xk.