State Symphony Orchestra organizes an online master class by Anja Lekhner – Panorama

The Armenian State Symphony Orchestra (ASSO) continues the collection of “Maestro” masters courses delivered by world-identified musicians. As the Orchestra mentioned on its Facebook web page, the third session will likely be delivered by Anja Lechner -one of probably the most gifted cellists of our occasions.

Anja Lechner performs as a soloist with main orchestras, as a chamber musician, and as a inventive participant in various tasks between the genres. She has collaborated with Tigran Mansurian, Valentin Silvestrov, Tõnu Kõrvits, and lots of different composers.

The Armenian State Symphony Orchestra supplies a novel alternative to affix this master class without spending a dime. Details of the occasion can be found although the hyperlink: https://bit.ly/36oMzRV.