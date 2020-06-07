State Revenue Committee’s former chief was ‘sensible enough’ to escape sinking boat – Mikayel Minasyan – Armenian News

Davit Ananyan, now the former head of the State Revenue Committee, turned out wise sufficient to catch the fitting second for escaping the sinking boat, the former Armenian ambassador to the Vatican City mentioned in his latest video tackle.

Mikayel Minasyan famous on the similar time that the transfer is not going to rescue the ex-tax official from his share of duty. “We can now be confident at least that Mr. Ananyan is not totally out of his senses,” he added.

“The second part of the progress deals with the ideas voiced at our previous meeting. Nikol Pashinyan’s temper failed and he ordered his empire of lies to snap my head off and distract attention, fabricating lies,” Minasyan mentioned.