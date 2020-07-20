State Revenue Committee’s biquarterly report reveals Armenia’s 1,000 major taxpayers – Armenian News

The State Revenue Committee has published its first biquarterly report naming the 1,000 major taxpayers in Armenia.

The index reveals that the January-June revenues dropped by AMD 18.335 billion (AMD 482.62 = USD 1) to over AMD 492.668 billion against the same period of last year.

The tax and customs revenues amounted respectively to over AMD 412.606 billion and 80.62 billion.

Grand Tobaco Inc. tops the list with over AMD 26.339 billion paid to the State Budget. In 2019, the company ranked the second with over AMD 28.280 billion. Its total taxes have dropped by AMD1.9 billion compared to last year.

Gazprom Armenia CJSC comes next with total taxes of AMD 25.978 billion. Its first quarter taxes amounted to AMD 22.790 million, i.e. – AMD 3.1 billion less compared to April-June.

The third major taxpayer is Zangezur Copper Molybdenum Combine which payed a total of AMD 21.629 billion in the reporting period. The company topped the major taxpayers’ list in the first two quarters of 2019 (with AMD 29.5 billion).

The full index can be accessed here