State Revenue Committee to create an electronic platform for multinational e-commerce companies – Panorama

Armenia’s State Revenue Committee (SRC) has gathered the main technological companies round negotiating desk to discover taxation options for e-commerce of providers, the press service on the Committee reported. After lengthy negotiations, a video convention came about at SRC with the representatives of the biggest position gamers within the discipline, akin to Microsoft, Google, Facebook, Booking.com, Netflix, Amazon, Spotify, KPMG, and others.

Today, Armenia has a singular alternative to supply worldwide leaders in e-providers a positive setting for self-declaration and for paying worth added tax to our nation’s price range in opposition to providers supplied to Armenian customers. Moreover, the worth for e-providers supplied to Armenia’s residents already contains the worth added tax. Introducing this self-declaration system will guarantee further revenues to the state price range with out main to adjustments within the costs of providers.

“Taxation of e-commerce is a great challenge worldwide. Our country, as represented by the SRC, is on the path of finding the best solution. The committee’s experience in digitalization will allow creating a convenient platform for filing returns and paying taxes,” identified Deputy Chairman of SRC Mikayel Pashayan. The companies offering electronic providers can be in a position to register with the system in a matter of minutes and to file their returns.

The SRC will shortly seem with a legislative initiative to introduce laws for VAT taxation of e-commerce of providers in Armenia in keeping with finest worldwide apply, the supply mentioned.