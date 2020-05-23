State Revenue Committee introduced the mobile ID signature functionality – Panorama

Mobile ID signature functionality has been introduced into SRC’s File Online System. As the Committee reported in a launched assertion, the time spent on signing and submitting returns to tax authority has been diminished as a consequence of the chance of identification through mobile telephones. Taxpayers simply want to purchase the related mobile card from mobile operators and activate the digital signature by inserting it into their telephones.

According to the supply, the new characteristic permits signing and submitting returns to SRC each from house and from overseas. Taxpayers wouldn’t have to have an ID card and a card-reader at hand, they solely want a pc with Internet connection and a mobile telephone. Besides, the system identifies taxpayers as soon as they enter the File Online.

This signature ensures safety of private knowledge and on-line transactions. Given the unfold of coronavirus, Mobile ID (mID) is one other solution to talk with tax authority on-line.

Currently, over 170 taxpayers signal returns with mID. It can also be deliberate to combine mobile signature into e-bill system.



