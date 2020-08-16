State officials rush to shore up confidence in Nov. 3 election as voters express new fears about mail voting

And House Democrats on Sunday revealed prepare for an emergency situation hearing on mail hold-ups later on this month.

“He is undermining the safest voting method during a pandemic and forcing people to cast a ballot in person,” stated Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold (D). “It is reprehensible.”

The race to action comes amidst intensifying concerns that even if the president does not be successful in stopping mail voting, he has actually produced an unsafe crisis of confidence that might threaten whether Americans see the ultimate result as genuine.

“He has succeeded enough that everybody is working overtime to clean up the mess,” stated Kristen Clarke, president of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, a nonpartisan voting rights group.

For months, election officials in both political celebrations have actually been motivating voters to cast their tallies by mail to prevent coronavirus infection. The effort has actually worked, with record numbers voting by mail in a multitude of primaries this spring and summertime– and preparation to do so once again in November, according to various public surveys. More than 180 million Americans are now eligible to vote by mail in the fall after lots of states unwinded their guidelines.