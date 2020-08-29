state news agency By Reuters

DUBAI (Reuters) – The president of the United Arab Emirates has actually released a decree cancelling a law on boycotting Israel and permitting trade and monetary contracts in between the 2 nations, the UAE authorities news agency WAM reported on Saturday.

Disclaimer:

want to advise you that the information included in this site is not always real-time nor precise. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex rates are not offered by exchanges however rather by market makers, therefore rates might not be precise and might vary from the real market value, indicating rates are a sign and not suitable for trading functions. Therefore Fusion Media does n`t bear any obligation for any trading losses you may sustain as an outcome of utilizing this information.

Fusion Media or anybody included with Fusion Media will decline any liability for loss or damage as an outcome of dependence on the info consisting of information, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals included within this site. Please be completely notified concerning the dangers and expenses related to trading the …