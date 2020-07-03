State Leaders Are Now Pushing Voters To Wear Masks

A day or two ago, President Donald Trump said he’s not sure that face masks should be mandated, but he would wear one in a “tight” crowd.

“I’m all for masks,” Trump said in an interview with Fox Business Network. “I think masks are good.”

Too often, media, primarily the New York Times, reports on COVID-19 as a red state vs. blue state issue.

But it’s maybe not.

Florida and Arizona have been depicted quite negatively, even though their deaths per 100,000 are very nearly 100 times lower than the greatest rates in the Northeast blue states of NJ, NY, CT, RI, and MA. Their “peaks” and “new highs” are predominantly among younger people, who don’t suffer the exact same fate since the elderly.

WE DO HAVE TO PROTECT OURSELVES

Americans have to protect themselves from the virus and, also, unfortuitously, against the pandemic media coverage, which is many times skewed to market.

Our country is initiated differently than “the vast majority of countries.” Matters of health are and may be reserved for the states. Without limitation, New York City is vastly different than say Rapid City, South Dakota. Without a crystal ball, our government has “coordinat[ed] the fight COVID-19” by distributing resources, such as ventilators, as needed.

HERE’S A GOOD BLUEPRINT

It’s time for you to be tactful. Mutual respect allows for united and loving families. Fallouts come mostly from a failure to communicate. Just as nobody should impose their views of COVID-19 in your relatives, especially seniors, or make them feel apprehensive about their choices,

Nobody should set conditions upon your presence at a gathering. If you can’t be respectful to seniors, or you don’t feel safe, stay home. A pandemic is what it is today, but it’s fleeting. Much better times are ahead.

Our job, all of us, would be to take care of ourselves and to allow it to be over the bridge to that better place in time together as you family with love and respect.

Tact requires staying mum, more listening than talking—respect other people’s inherent dependence on periods of introspection uninterrupted by unsolicited advice.

“Remember not only to say the right thing in the right place but far more difficult still, to leave unsaid the wrong thing at the tempting moment.” ⏤Benjamin Franklin on tact.

IT PRECIPITATES TO YOUR OWN DECISION

Each person must evaluate their tolerance for risk, discuss it if you’re close to each other, and simply take actions that fit your evaluation of the risk. Arguing in regards to the rules just isn’t productive, which story (not article) just makes more of it than most folks look closely at.

I have found no large disagreement between my loved ones members and me by what we should and may not do. We have the exact same goals. This is a simple personal evaluation, and all the hype by what to do is merely that. I’ve seen no hurt feelings or arguments. This is making up stories to fill pages.

NOW IS NOT AN OCCASION TO BE ON AN ISLAND

The vulnerable population’s concern is that some individuals don’t care enough about others to take a straightforward step to safeguard them, and all the the others around those that refuse to wear a mask.

Individuals refusing to wear a mask are not showing their tolerance for risks, just their disdain for the risks they pose to the others. Except for N95 masks properly worn, the point of masks would be to protect the others, not the wearer. An estimated 80% of the infected are asymptomatic while they are spreading the virus.

Show you care about the others. Wear a mask.

