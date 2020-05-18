State Farm in Winston-Salem giving away up to 75 free pizzas in drive-through ‘pizza party’

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.– A State Farm representative in Winston-Salem is tossing a pizza event, as well as it’s all touch-free to assist individuals locate a factor to smile throughout the pandemic.

Kathryne Townsend is partnering with Vinnie’s Pizza to provide away up to 75 pizza for free from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“We want to share a simple kindness as a little pick-me-up for the community,” Townsend claimed. “I think all of us need to be reminded that we can always give something back and make lives around us better.”

To obtain a pizza, you simply drive-through the contactless occasion situated at 5066 Peter’s Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem

Pizzas will certainly be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.