State Employees In Wisconsin Required To Wear Masks Even When Home Alone In Virtual Meetings

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources simply revealed a brand-new required needing all employees to wear face masks, even if they’re home alone on virtual meetings.

Officials in the state’s department aren’t even attempting to conceal the truth that the sole function of this required is to virtue signal the significance of using masks, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

“Also, wear your mask, even if you are home, to participate in a virtual meeting that involves being seen — such as on Zoom or another video-conferencing platform — by non-DNR staff,” Natural Resources Secretary Preston Cole informed his employees. “Set the safety example which shows you as a DNR public service employee care about the safety and health of others.”

“By wearing a mask while video conferencing with the general public, we visually remind folks that masking is an important part of navigating the business of natural resources during this tumultuous time,” DNR representative Megan Sheridan contributed to McClatchy

We should not even require to inform you that there is no recorded health advantage to having somebody wear a mask when they are alone in their own home.

“In general I would tie mask use to transmission risk, and that (being at home on a Zoom call) doesn’t seem to be a good reason to wear it,” stated …