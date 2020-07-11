State Dept. warns Americans in China of risk of detention, interrogation: report

CHINESE VIROLOGIST ACCUSES BEIJING OF CORONAVIRUS COVER-UP, FLEES HONG-KONG

“Security personnel may detain and/or deport U.S. citizens for sending private electronic messages critical of the Chinese government,” the alert said, warning also that Americans could face “prolonged interrogations and extended detention.”

It did not say what prompted the alert. However, it comes amid a deteriorating relationship involving the U.S. and China, particularly following the spread of the coronavirus — which originated in Wuhan — and its recent incursions on freedoms in Hong Kong with the passage of its national security law.

Additionally, the administration has been ramping up pressure against Beijing over human rights violations about Uyghurs in the Xinjiang region of the country.

The State Department and the Treasury announced sanctions this week against lots of Chinese officials for his or her alleged role in the persecution of minorities — including forced abortions, sterilizations and forced labor.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters Friday that the actions were one of a number of “strong actions against human rights abuses by the Chinese Communist Party.”

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION SANCTIONS CHINESE OFFICIALS OVER HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES AGAINST UYGHUR MUSLIMS

CLICK HERE TO HAVE THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expanded on considerations that the U.S. might ban the TikTok app, saying it absolutely was only one of a number of Chinese companies that require to be held in charge of threatening Americans’ data.

“We have been engaged in a constant evaluation, about ensuring that we protect the privacy of American citizens and their information as a transistor,” that he said. “This does not relate to anybody particular business or company, but rather to American national security.”

Fox News’ Andrew Craft contributed for this report.