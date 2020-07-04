State Department official tells US companies to ‘be aware’ of Chinese brands using slave labor

“They’ve identified 83 brands — they’re literally using slave labor, and what we’re asking them to do is do a thorough analysis of their supply chain along with their governance principles and established principles along those lines, and in addition to find a way [to] disclose it and use their leverage and do something about it,” he said.

He appeared to refer to a report from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, which in March identified dozens of Chinese and foreign brands that benefited for some reason from labor transfers from Xinjiang. On Tuesday, the State Department issued an advisory that warned U.S. companies could face “reputational, economic and legal risks” for involving themselves with those types of entities.

HOUSE PASSES BILL TO SANCTION CHINESE ENTITIES THAT MENACE HONG KONG, BANKS THAT USE THEM

President Trump appointed Krach, former CEO of DocuSign, in 2019 to serve as Undersecretary of State for Economic Growth Energy, and the Environment.

Earlier this week, he sent a letter to business leaders, alerting them to China’s detention of ethnic Kazakhs, Kyrgyz and Uyghurs. “The People’s Republic of China (PRC) government is perpetrating in Xinjiang some of the most serious acts involving mass human rights abuses since the Second World War,” he said.

He added that “[t]he aim of the internment has been to force members of these minority groups to renounce their ethnic identity and religion, and to embrace the ideology of the Chinese Communist Party. There are a great many other egregious human rights abuses also reported to be occurring in Xinjiang, including torture, forced sterilization and sexual abuse.”

Krach’s letter came amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and China, that has provoked the world’s ire in its attempts to suppress pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

CHINA APPOINTS COMMUNIST PARTY HARDLINER TO OVERSEE HONG KONG SECURITY OFFICE

China recently bypassed Hong Kong’s Legislative Council to pass the sweeping legislation without public consultation.

The security law, which took effect Tuesday night, targets secessionist, subversive or terrorist acts, as well as collusion with foreign forces intervening in the city’s affairs.

Under Beijing’s direction, local authorities have moved swiftly to implement what the law states’s sweeping conditions, with police arresting about 370 people Wednesday, including 10 on suspicion of directly violating the law, as thousands took to the streets in protest.

Krach said on Saturday that China had “totally eviscerated” Hong Kong residents’ freedoms.

“They’ve really stepped up their aggressive tactics since the pandemic,” he said, referring to China’s communist party.

He added that “[t]he pandemic is just a result of the concealment of the virus … in Hong Kong, they’ve extended their Gestapo-like security forces and also have totally eviscerated their freedoms.”

