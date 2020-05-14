State Department Must Fill Long-Vacant Post on Tibetan Affairs: Religious Freedoms Group

The Trump administration should transfer rapidly to fill a long-vacant State Department place targeted on Tibetan points, a bipartisan U.S. fee monitoring non secular freedoms stated on Tuesday, calling the Special Coordinator publish essential to mobilizing authorities sources to deal with deteriorating non secular freedom within the Himalayan area dominated by China.

“The Chinese Communist Party is attempting to erase the unique identity of Tibetan Buddhism,” Gary Bauer, a commissioner on the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), stated in a May 12 assertion.

“We need to utilize all of the policy tools available, including the position of Special Coordinator for Tibetan issues, to confront this grave threat to religious freedom,” Bauer stated.

“It’s high time to appoint the Special Coordinator for Tibet Issues,” a place that has gone unfilled since 2017, stated USCIRF commissioner Tenzin Dorjee, noting that Chinese authorities have interfered with the successions of the Panchen Lama and the exiled Dalai Lama in a transfer extensively seen as an effort to create politically compliant non secular leaders.

On May 14, 1995, the Dalai Lama, acknowledged six-year-old Gedhun Choekyi Nyima because the 11thPanchen Lama, however Chinese authorities took him and his household away three days later, putting in one other boy in his place.

The non secular chief’s whereabouts and situation stay unknown and he has not been seen in public since his disappearance.

Ethnic Unity legal guidelines and high-tech surveillance are additionally utilized by China to handle life in Tibetan monasteries and “suppress Tibetan religious freedom and human rights,” Dorjee added.

The Trump administration takes the difficulty of non secular freedoms in China very significantly, and the issue is getting “a lot of concern at the highest levels of our government,” stated Dominic Nardi, a coverage analyst for Asia at USCIRF, talking on Tuesday to RFA’s Tibetan Service.

“[And] we have observed in the past that the Special Coordinator can have a really important role in making sure that these issues get the attention they deserve,” Nardi stated.

Filling the vacant publish of Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues ought to now be a State Department “priority concern,” Nardi stated.

Reported by Tashi Wangchuk for RFA’s Tibetan Service. Written in English by Richard Finney.