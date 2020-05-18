State Department inspector general was investigating if Pompeo made staffer walk his dog and run other personal errands

Jackson Delong
News of the nature of Linick’s examination follows the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Eliot Engel, had actually stated Linick was investigating Pompeo, though the New York Democrat did not give any type of more information concerning the range of this examination.

The termination attracted instant stricture from top Democrats that implicated the President of taking part in a pattern of revenge versus public slaves billed with oversight of his management.

Trump has actually repetitively revealed hostility to any type of independent analysis from within the federal government, typically targeting authorities he views as holdovers from President Barack Obama’s management or component of the supposed deep state, which he thinks is lined up versus him.

Trump additionally lately got rid of the acting inspector general for the Defense Department, Glenn Fine, from his blog post as chairman of the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee charged with supervising $2 trillion in emergency situation coronavirus financing.

