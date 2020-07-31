State Department envoy on Twitter’s hypocrisy on Trump and Iran leader: It’s ‘clear’ their actions are politically-motivated

ISRAELI LEGISLATURE PUSHES TWITTER ON ‘DOUBLE REQUIREMENT’ BETWEEN IRAN’S ‘GENOCIDE’ TWEETS AND TRUMP’S

“So, I can tell you that I personally understand the threat that…Ayatollah Khamenei presents to the Jewish people and to the world,” she said.

Cohanim, the deputy unique envoy combating anti-Semitism, stated the social networks giant’s double requirement is exposed while they continue to provide a platform to a “despot” who has actually required genocide and, rather, censor Trump

“The hypocrisy is so thick it becomes clear to me, Pete, that this is about one thing and one thing only and that’s the elections coming up in the United States on November 3rd,” she informed “Friends” host Pete Hegseth.

On Wednesday, Twitter protected its choice to flag President Trump’s tweet about violent presentations however not Iran’s requires violence versus Israel, recommending to Israeli’s legislature that the latter fell under its defenses for “commentary on political issues of the day.”

“So, calling for genocide is okay, but commenting on politics is not?” Knesset member Michal Cotler-Wunsh asked Twitter’s Ylwa Pettersson.

Pettersson reacted by recommending that Trump ran the risk of provoking violence, an evident recommendation to his post about continuous riots surrounding George Floyd’s death. She included that Twitter didn’t totally get rid of the post since it wished to make sure “citizens can see what their political figures are commenting and hold them accountable for what they are saying online.”

“I think that what’s come up again and again through different examples is actually a sense of double standards, and I would implore Twitter and other online platforms to ensure … that there is no double standard in the application,” Cotler-Wunsh responded.

In a declaration fo Fox News, a Twitter representative echoed Pettersson’s claims.

“Direct interactions with fellow public figures, comments on political issues of the day, or foreign policy saber-rattling…are generally not in violation of the Twitter Rules,” they composedThursday “However, if a Tweet from a world leader does violate the Twitter Rules but there is a clear public interest value to keeping the Tweet on the service, we may place it behind a notice that provides context about the violation…”

“Pete, you know, I’ll tell you something. They’ve never — not once has there been any consequence to Khamenei’s hatred and vitriol that’s all over Twitter,” Cohanim responded. “His vitriol returns to 2014 when he laid out a nine-step plan for eliminating Israel.

“What is it that Donald Trump has tried to do?” she asked. “He has tried to communicate with the American people about advances in medical care with COVID. He’s tried to talk to the American people about preserving our safety and security. And, for that, he is being censored.”

Cohanim kept in mind that as a legal immigrant, she pertained to America for “freedom” and “liberty.”

“What these social media companies are doing is that they’re after our very thought process. They’re like the thought police. They’re trying to limit our freedom,” she stated.

“They’re trying to limit our abilities to be free Americans. And, what President Donald Trump is doing is he’s fighting for our freedom,” Cohanim concluded.

Fox News’ Sam Dorman added to this report.