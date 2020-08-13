State considering making drones look ‘less like seagulls’ after eagle attack | News

The state of Michigan is considering making its drones look “less like seagulls” after losing one just recently to an eagle attack.

“An Upper Peninsula bald eagle launched an airborne attack on a drone operated by a Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) pilot last month, tearing off a propeller and sending the aircraft to the bottom of Lake Michigan,” EGLE stated in a news release on Thursday,Aug 13.

The attack took place near Escanaba on July 21.

Hunter King, EGLE ecological quality expert and drone pilot, was mapping coastline disintegration for usage in the company’s efforts to record and assist neighborhoods manage high water levels, the department stated.

King had actually finished about 7 minutes of the flight when the satellite reception got spotty. He called the drone house and was enjoying the video screen as it unexpectedly started twirling intensely.

“It was like a really bad rollercoaster ride,” King stated.

He searched for and the drone was gone. King saw an eagle flying far from the scene.

” A neighboring couple, whose leisure activities consist of enjoying the regional eagles attack seagulls and other birds, later on validated they saw the eagle strike something however were …