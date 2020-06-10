Stassi Schroeder Jokingly Posted Message Asking Bravo To ‘Please Never Fire Me’ – 4 Months Before Getting Fired!

If you thought the entire Vanderpump Rules scandal couldn’t get any extra cringe inducing… assume once more!

To recap, Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute have been fired from the present after former co-star Faith Stowers revealed the pair had falsely reported her to the police for a theft she didn’t commit. Much more racist feedback resurfaced from Schroeder and different castmates, so Bravo’s cleansing home felt completely justified.

Now, followers have unearthed one other awkward put up that connects to the firing drama. And by “unearthed,” we imply “scrolled slightly down her Instagram grid,” as a result of this put up is from simply 4 months in the past!

The actuality star posted a pic from her look on Watch What Happens Live of herself, Summer House star Kyle Cooke, and host Andy Cohen. The caption learn:

“Dear Bravo, please never fire me, because I love this s**t so much.”

OOPS! Too late for that!

Fans with schadenfreude flocked to the feedback part to make enjoyable of the newly-unemployed TV character. There have been numerous laughing emojis, with the commonest chorus being “This post didn’t age well.”

One commenter wrote:

“Awwww man! Stassi!!! Really ??? I truly hope you learn from your mistakes. Super bummed. Contact Faith… give her a true apology!”

Before being fired, the 31-year-previous had posted a public apology that included a message for Stowers. She stated:

“I also want to address my former castmate, Faith Stowers. My emotions over something that happened between our friends outweighed my logic, and there is no excuse for that. I did not recognize then the serious ramifications that could have transpired because of my actions. What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness.”

Unfortunately, though Stassi “addressed” Faith in her public apology, a supply for Us Weekly stated she hasn’t performed something to make issues proper behind closed doorways. The insider shared:

“Kristen and Stassi didn’t reach out to Faith directly. But Jackie Schimmel, host of the ‘Bitch Bible’ podcast where Stassi first told the story, apologized privately.”

Meanwhile, followers weren’t the one ones celebrating the VPR firings. Fellow Bravo stars additionally applauded the choice, together with NeNe Leakes, Wendy Osefo, Candiace Dillard, and Justin Reese.

In a remark underneath Bravo’s IG announcement of the firings, Nene wrote:

“Well alrighty then! Now we have a few more questions to ask about in other areas where there’s a major difference. Should we talk privately or publicly?”

Hmmm! Seems like we must always count on extra tea to be spilled, as giant companies like Bravo are compelled to reckon with their very own complicity in racial injustice.