Stassi Schroeder Has ‘Lost Everything’ Following Vanderpump Rules Firing & Her Family Is ‘Devastated’

Stassi Schroeder‘s painful new the truth is finally beginning to set in.

The 31-year-old TV personality is reportedly having a hard time coping after being fired from Vanderpump Rules, in light of past racist actions against former co-star Faith Stowers that resurfaced this week, per Us Weekly.

A source near the situation told the outlet about the irreparable damage that’s been done to her career:

“Stassi does feel like she’s got lost every thing she worked so hard for. Professionally speaking, Vanderpump Rules and her podcast were her main priorities and she loved taking care of both.”

Bravo‘s response has been swift and just in the wake of Stowers’ claims the 31-year-old star and Kristen Doute engaged in some pretty egregious racist behavior against her. Both women apologized for making disparaging comments and accusing Faith of theft back in 2018. However, they still got the axe, along with cast members Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni, who have been also caught making racist remarks on the web earlier in 2010.

A second source says the Next Level Basic author’s fiancé Beau Clark has been faithful by her side through these hard times:

“Beau has been being her rock throughout all of this and she’s been grateful to have his support.”

Another vocal supporter in Stassi’s corner is her brother, Nikolai, who took to Instagram on Wednesday and begged for his sister to acquire a second chance in a since-deleted video. He pleaded to followers:

“I want everyone to hear me out because my sister is one of the most loving people you will ever meet in your life. She deeply apologizes for what she said and I’m so desperate for her to succeed … I just want her to go as far as she can.”

The 15-year-old asked the network to reconsider Schroeder’s firing and explained that his family is “heartbroken” by your choice, but later, the Basically Stassi alum asked her brother to delete the clip because “she didn’t want him to get involved in the situation publicly or receive any hate because of her actions.” It’s not to imply her family handling this any better than she is today, though:

“Stassi and her family are truly devastated about everything going on.”

To recap: Stassi has been release from the Bravo series, her podcast Straight Up With Stassi has been removed from all streaming platforms, her wine brand Witches of WeHo is no longer on shelves, multiple brands ended partnerships with her, and she has already been dropped by her publicist and talent agency. But even still, insiders claim she doesn’t have any hard feelings towards her old boss:

“Stassi isn’t mad at Lisa Vanderpump. She doesn’t think her getting fired is Lisa’s fault by any means.”

And if it’s any consolation, even Faith suggested both Stassi and Kristen could bounce back out of this someday:

“When they do realize the power that they have, I want them to utilize it for good. They shouldn’t be shunned for what they did, that won’t help them. I want them to listen and learn. Maybe we will see good things from Stassi and Kristen down the road.”

We’re not as optimistic about that last sentiment because cancel culture is alive and well these days. But hey, time will tell!