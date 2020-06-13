Stassi Schroeder & Fiancé Beau Clark Expecting Their First Baby: Report

Oh baby!

Former Vanderpump Rules personality Stassi Schroeder and her fiancé Beau Clark are reportedly expecting their first daughter or son together, in accordance with Us Weekly.

On Friday, the couple — who have been romantically linked since February 2018 — were spotted (see the pics HERE) picking up takeout food together, with the former Bravolebrity covering her supposed baby bump having an oversized tan cardigan.

In February, she told Us that she “cannot wait to be a mom.” The 31-year-old shared:

“I was seriously hoping to be pregnant because that is so much more important to me than even getting married. And then once I actually did become engaged, I’m like, ‘Well, I can’t be pregnant at my wedding.’ Like, I have to be able to get s**t-faced.”

The couple has yet to verify the baby news.

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.]