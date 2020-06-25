Stassi Schroeder Celebrates Birthday At House Party With Kristen Doute & Jax Taylor After Vanderpump Rules Firings

Showing their faces…

Stassi Schroeder, Kirsten Doute, and Jax Taylor were all spotted on Wednesday heading into a private house in Los Angeles, California. Paparazzi snapped pics of the trio turning up at your home, with Doute and Taylor bringing flowers and gift ideas along with them, suggesting the function was a birthday party for Schroeder, who turned 32-years old on Wednesday.

Schroeder, who was infamously fired from Vanderpump Rules a couple of weeks ago for past racist behavior, was joined by fiancé Beau Clark, as well. Of course, the pair is expecting a baby girl together, too, and Stassi’s small baby bump was visible as she stepped out to head into the party. The ex-reality TELEVISION star didn’t say any such thing to the photographers before heading in, opting to help keep things quiet despite most of the controversy around. Doute, 37, and Taylor, 40, also both declined to talk to the media.

While Jax has yet to be axed from the series, that he appeared to be solo for the function, as his 31-year-old wife and fellow reality TELEVISION veteran Brittany Cartwright is most likely still in Kentucky following her mom Sherri‘s release from the ICU.

The popular Bravo show’s mass firings over past racist behavior and ugly, racist tweets remain a story drawing lots of attention as this month wears on. As we’ve been reporting, Schroeder and Doute were both canned after Faith Stowers, who’s Black, recalled how the duo called law enforcement on her for a crime involving an alternative Black woman. Also fired earlier this month were Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni — both of whom had past racist tweets resurface, leading to the outcry.

Taylor himself has been under fire recently for his past behavior, though so far no action has been taken against him by Bravo execs or the popular show’s producers. For now, it seems the Vanderpump Rules shake-up might be over, but nonetheless, it’s truly been surprising to see those release from the long-running and successful TELEVISION series.

