Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute fired from Vanderpump Rules

Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute have already been fired from Vanderpump Rules following a racist incident with a former cast member. Schroeder, 31, and Doute, 37, have starred on the hit Bravo show because it premiered in 2013. The network also confirmed on Tuesday new cast members Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni wont return after past racist tweets were uncovered earlier this season, shortly after the brand new season debuted.

“Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will never be returning to Vanderpump Rules,” a spokesperson for the network told Yahoo Entertainment. Vanderpump Rules recently wrapped its eighth season.



Last week, Schroeder and Doute were accused of racist actions against former co-star, Faith Stowers. Stowers, 31, who appeared in Season 6, revealed throughout an Instagram Live with Candace Renee Rice that she was asked to come back to the show, but declined because Schroeder and Doute called the police on her behalf.

“There was this article on… Daily Mail where there was an African American lady. It was like a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos or whatever. They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people,” Stowers shared. “The woman was at large… and they called the cops and said it was me. This is, like, a true story.”

Schroeder even told the story herself within a podcast interview in 2018. Doute tweeted a link to an article at that time about the woman, writing, “hey tweeties, doesn’t this ex #pumprules thief look familiar? someone put her on mtv & gave her a platform for press. I didn’t wanna go there but I’m going there.”

“It was just funny, because they thought it was me because it was a Black woman with a weave. So, they just assumed it would be me, and they called the cops on me,” Stowers continued. “It didn’t work, so they were upset about that.”

Over the weekend, Schroeder and Doute publicly apologized; however, neither reportedly apologized privately to Stowers.

“Racially insensitive comments from my past have resurfaced. It is important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better,” Schroeder wrote. “I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused… I did not recognize then the serious ramifications that could have transpired because of my actions. What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness.”

Repercussions for Schroeder — arguably probably the most successful star outside of the reality show — were swift. She was dropped by her publicist and company, along with many brands the girl works with.

A resource tells Yahoo Entertainment the particular headache is not over regarding Bravo and Evolution Media. Discussions are taking place as to what to do with an additional original solid member: Jax Taylor.

Taylor, 40, accused Stowers of committing crimes within a newly resurfaced tweet from December 2017. After a devotee asked your pet if Stowers would appear completely on the Bravo show, he or she wrote, “She’s wanted with the police regarding grand robbery auto and ‘awol’ from military, negative idea to get on an actuality show girl. … Someone’s gonna jail.”

An insider tells Yahoo Entertainment that will Taylor’s position for Season 9 “is unclear right now.” Filming generally gets underway at the begining of summer, however the source information they are nevertheless “a bit out from starting production.”

Taylor cheated upon then-girlfriend Brittany Cartwright along with Stowers years back, a story which was implemented during Season 6. He went on in order to marry Cartwright last year. Both Schroeder and Doute mentioned their steps against Stowers were not racially driven, yet that their own emotions revolved around what happened among Taylor and Stowers. They vowed to find out from their own white freedom.

Stowers found what she happy closing: She lately welcomed the girl first kid, a baby child, with her sweetheart.

