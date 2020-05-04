Starwatch: grains from Halley’s comet make a meteor show

Those with a good perspective on the eastern skyline in the pre-sunrise skies of tomorrow should keep an eye open for the Eta Aquarid meteor shower.

The outline shows the view looking east from London at 04:00 BST on 5 May.

The meteors will exude every which way from the radiant point yet the low height and the light from the waxing gibbous moon will make watching more challenging.

Observers ought to anticipate around 10 meteors an hour at most once their eyes have adjusted to the dark, which as a rule takes somewhere in the range of 20 and 40 minutes. Those on the southern side of the equator should fare better.

The radiant will be higher in the sky, and this could twofold the number of clear meteors. Just the same as all meteor showers, the Eta Aquarids are dust grains that were once in the tail of a comet.

In this specific case, the comet being referred to is the well known Halley’s comet. Last found in Earth’s night sky in 1986, it won’t return until 2061 when it will recharge the Eta Aquarids meteoroid stream.