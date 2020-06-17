Startup firm debuts double-decker lie flat plane seats as an alternative for travel during COVID-19

A startup company has pitched a double-decker, lie-flat seat for airplanes as a way of providing travelers greater privacy, especially when they fly during a health crisis just like the coronavirus pandemic.

Zephyr Aerospace’s double-decker, lie-flat seat was pitched for the continuing future of economy premium travel as the firm believes travelers will want the isolation during their flights.

The prototype’s designer says air companies won’t reduce their seating density with the Zephyr Seat’s 2-4-2 seating layout.

Travelers sit above and below each other, accessing the second level by a pullout staircase which does not require airplanes with increased space than what’s now available on aircraft.

‘We genuinely believe that new forms of travelers will need privacy or will want to pay extra for that as much as they would pay for the capability to sleep,’ the designer Jeffrey O’Neill told CNN Wednesday.

The coronavirus pandemic has significantly impacted air travel, as lockdowns and restrictions on flights forced airliners to take reduce service and impose safety precautions.

So far, there were more than 2.1 million cases in the usa of the coronavirus, which includes been blamed for significantly more than 117,000 deaths around the world.

The idea for double-decker seating on planes came to O’Neill, who also is founder and CEO of the Zephyr, after having a long-haul flight to Singapore.

O’Neill says that he was seated in premium economy, which typically provides more leg room but no lie-flat feature for a higher ticket price. The option still remains more affordable that traveling in business or first class.

‘I’m on probably the most readily useful rated airline in the world, and I’m getting wonderful service and the foodstuff is edible, but I can not sleep,’ he recalls to CNN.

”This is really uncomfortable. Why could it be so difficult to locate an affordable way to lie flat on a flight that’s 19 hours?” he remembers thinking.

Inspiration for the design, O’Neill says, originated from when that he rode a bus that squeezed in bunk beds on a journey through Argentina about 2 yrs ago. It was a far-more luxurious ride than the flight to Singapore, he says.

He went from the napkin scrawl of his idea to the prototype that he is now hoping will catch on with airlines.

The double-decker seating essentially fits an additional row of lie-flat seats where an airliner could have space for an overhead bin.

‘We ostensibly retrofitted a complete other seat on top of still another,’ explains O’Neill to CNN.

‘So it’s essentially two levels, it isn’t as tall off the bottom as people might imagine, it’s only four . 5 feet off the ground from the access point to the reduced seat to the upper seat.’

An aircraft wouldn’t have to cut back on the amount of seats it has on aircraft with the look, he says.

It was unclear, though, what would replace the overhead bins on an air carrier that buys to the design.

O’Neill says he’s talked to four airlines about their fascination with the seating, including Delta.

A Delta spokesperson was not straight away available to comment when DailyMail.com reached out.

Airline executives also were approached by O’Neill at the the Airline Interiors Expo at Hamburg, Germany, a year ago, O’Neill says.

That’s where that he learned from their website how the seating could be viable as reduced for economy travelers.

The seats may be years off from getting used, however, because of pending safety tests.

In any case, changes in how travelers fly are likely after COVID-19, O’Neill insists. That could mean fewer flights and higher prices.

‘The price for a business class or top class seat is likely to be out of range for probably about 85% of most travelers, this means a more affordable option may become a reality or a consideration for plenty of those people,’ he says.

Zephyr Aerospace can be pitching the theory to potential investors on the investment platform Republic, which asks for the very least $100 investment. The design currently has provisional international patents filed for the seat ‘design and utility.’

According to your website, the double-decker seats could be retrofitted in to airliners manufactured by both Boeing and Airbus. The cost of the seating is about $30,000 per unit.

The prototype was made through a partnership with partnership with aerospace design company Style & Design. Zephyr Aerospace claims the seating can drive up ‘ancillary revenue’ for airlines by 30 percent.

‘Our patent pending design introduces a social-distancing compliant seating module that will disrupt the entire airline industry and make flying great again for all travelers,’ the company says on Republic.

The seats will be sold to non-commercial aircraft and private clients.

Zephyr Aerospace is also pitching the seating for rail, bus and military uses.