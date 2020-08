By

Our latest podcast is out AND a big announcement on the program!! In addition to the exciting news, we’re likewise discussing your favorite superstars and queens, as typical! This week we talk Ellen DeGeneres, Taylor Swift, The Bachelorette, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West and MORE! CLICK HERE to listen to The PerezHilton Podcast with Chris Booker or hear it on Spotify or Apple Podcasts or straight at PerezPodcast.com

The post Start Spreading The News! appeared initially on Perez Hilton.

Read The Full Article